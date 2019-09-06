Illegal telephone exchange: Mastermind held

The Maharashtra ATS on Thursday arrested the alleged mastermind of an illegal international telephone exchange, using which international calls were made without paying any revenue to the government.

The ATS, which had earlier held seven persons in the case, arrested Rafiq Ansar from Hyderabad. The accused is believed to be the mastermind of the gang. The police recovered articles worth Rs 38 lakh that were used in the illegal exchange from Ansar. The ATS suspects the gang to have cheated the exchequer of revenue worth Rs 37.50 crore.