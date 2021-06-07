Maharashtra reports 10,219 Covid cases, 154 deaths; Mumbai’s daily count at 728

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a bus stop in Mumbai, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP)

Maharashtra on Monday reported 10,219 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 9, in the last 24 hours. A total of 154 fatalities and 21,081 recoveries were also reported in the same time span.

With new additions, Maharashtra’s total caseload now stands at 58,42,000 cases and the death toll at 1,00,470.

While there are as many as 1,74,320 active cases in the state, the recovery rate in the state stands at 95.25 per cent and the fatality rate is at 1.72 per cent. The state had reported 12,557 new Covid-19 cases and 223 fatalities on Sunday.

Out of the new cases, 728 Covid-19 infections were recorded in Mumbai. The city also reported 28 deaths pushing the toll in Mumbai to 14,999.

The number of active cases in Mumbai city stands at 15,786, data shared by the BMC showed.

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. Restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened after nearly two months on Monday in Mumbai, which falls in level-3 of the Maharashtra government’s five-level ‘unlock plan’.

On Sunday, Mumbai had recorded 794 new cases and 20 deaths.