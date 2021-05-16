Maharashtra records 34,389 fresh Covid-19 cases; total cases over 53 lakh

Maharashtra recorded 34,389 new Covid-19 cases and 974 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Health Ministry. The total cases now stand at 53,78,452 while the death toll is 81,486.

There are 4,68,109 active cases in the state at present, while as many as 48,26,371 people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 3.11 crore people have been tested in the state so far. While there are 28,398 people under institutional quarantine, 34.91 lakh people are under home quarantine.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,515 new Covid-19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 6 pm on Sunday. As many as 2,438 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients stands at 6,38,057 and the overall recovery rate touched 92 per cent.

There are 33,574 active cases in the city at present. The growth rate in the past one week has been 0.29% while the doubling rate is 231 days. The total number of cases in the city are 6,87,830 while the death toll is 14,224.