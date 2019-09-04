Maharashtra: MSRTC to induct 200 e-buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to induct 200 electric buses in its fleet and has floated a tender for operating these buses on contract.

“A tender for 200 e-buses to be run on lease by private party has been floated. We are yet to decide on the routes. Depending on the technical capability, we are aiming to use these for destinations under 200 km distance. All buses will be air-conditioned,” MSRTC Managing Director Ranjit Singh Deol said.

Claiming that routes for the e-buses will be fixed once they arrive, Deol said the MSRTC was not planning to run buses on Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik route due to the ghat section. “After the buses arrive, the routes will be finalised. There is a ghat section on both Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik routes. There are some technical issues in the ghat section.

First we will test the e-buses on these route and then we will finalise if such e-buses will be run there,” Deol said.

The state transport fleet has more than 20,000 diesel buses that make up for an extensive network of routes across Maharashtra. The Centre has directed all states to roll out e-buses not just for city public transportation, but also as state road transport buses.

In Maharashtra, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has already started using e-buses for public transportation.