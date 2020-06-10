Maharashtra: Monsoon session deferred, to begin from August 3

Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

THE STATE government has deferred the monsoon session of the state legislature to August 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is difficult to hold the session from June 22 amid the outbreak. So, we have deferred the monsoon session, scheduled to start from June 22, and have now decided to hold it from August 3,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Thackeray also said the decision was made during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the state legislature. Apart from Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other party leaders were also present.

Pawar said if there was a need to pass supplementary demands for important decisions for granting expenditure for any crisis like Cyclone Nisarga, then one-day session of the state legislature might be held before August 3. “All the parties, including the Opposition, have unanimously supported it,” he added

