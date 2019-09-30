Maharashtra: Monsoon likely to withdraw after October 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet Navratri festival over northwest and central India regions, including Maharashtra, as the monsoon retreat is yet to commence.

As like the delayed onset, the Southwest monsoon this year is set to beat a retreat late by over a month, from parts of the country.

According to IMD authorities, the monsoon retreat is not expected to begin before October 7 from the extreme north-western parts of the country. The normal date for the withdrawal to begin from these areas, covering Rajasthan, Punjab and parts of Kutch, is September 1.

As a result, the withdrawal from the subsequent areas of the country is also likely to be delayed.

Light rainfall along with thunder activity will continue over Maharashtra till October 15, after which the retreat from the state is likely to take place, said an IMD official. The withdrawal over Maharashtra is normally realised by October 1.

“There is rain forecast along the eastern parts of Rajasthan during the week ahead. The moisture levels at the bordering districts have constantly remained over 80 per cent. The conditions required for declaring the commencement of withdrawal is yet to be established fully,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

Though the four-month-long monsoon comes to a close on Monday, the country is all set to end the season on a high.

Though the monsoon kickstarted late by a week over Kerala and remained sluggish till it reached the central India, June remained largely deficient for the country. But, the rainfall during July and August made up for those deficiencies and the all India rainfall is, in all likelihood, going end up being above normal.

As of September 29, the all India rainfall stood at 9 per cent above normal.