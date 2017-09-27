Monorail faces Rs 3 Lakh loss per day: RTI

The country’s only Monorail corridor in Mumbai is facing an average per day loss of Rs 3 lakh, a response to a query under the Right to Information Act (RTI) stated. According to the information sought by Andheri East resident Prithvi Maske, the total revenue generated by the Chembur-Wadala corridor in the financial year of 2016-2017 was Rs 4,12,72,846, while the total expenses incurred for the same period was Rs 13,78,41,236.

“This shows that the Monorail service incurs an average loss of Rs 10 crore per year and an average loss of Rs 3 lakh per day. Currently, it doesn’t connect to any suburban railway station. It clearly reveals that the project is a failure,” said Maske.

The response further reveals that the total budget allocated for the country’s only Monorail corridor was Rs 2,460 crore, excluding taxes. Of this, they have already utilised Rs 2,121 crore.

“They have only begun services for seven stations and are yet to complete the corridor till Jacob Circle. It is definitely going to overshoot the allocated budget,” added Maske.

The second phase of the corridor from Wadala to Jacob Circle is expected to be opened to public by the yearend. It has already missed several deadlines as it was originally expected to be operational in 2015. Operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the corridor has been plagued by several issues, like shortage of rakes, frequent technical glitches and poor footfalls right from the beginning.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has pinned its hopes on the Phase II to recover the costs. “No doubt the Monorail is running in losses, but once it is completed till Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, we will be able to break even. We should be receiving clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) in two months and then Phase II will be operational. Anyway, public projects are not made for profits but for the larger benefit,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

