Maharashtra: Modi wave breaches ‘naamdars’, 18 defeated

The Modi ‘wave’ seems to have dented the prospects of the 33 dynasts who were in the fray on the 48 seats across Maharashtra, with 18, mostly contesting as opposition candidates, suffering major losses.

The NCP, which contested on 21 seats across the state, had given ticket to 11 dynasts — the maximum in the state.

Only Supriya Sule, daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, who contested from the party’s stronghold in Baramati, managed to clinch a clear win. Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who also contesting on the party’s ticket from Satara, won with a margin of 1,26,528 votes, defeating Shiv Sena’s Narendra Patil, also a dynast. Patil is the only dynast out of the six fielded by the Sena to lose in this election.

In Amravati, where the NCP had given the seat to Navneet Kaur Rana, wife of MLA Ravi Rana, won with a narrow margin of 36,951, defeating Adsul Anandrao Vithoba of Sena. Navneet contested as an Independent.

The Congress, which has been severely criticised as a party of ‘naamdars’ (a reference to party’s chief Rahul Gandhi), had fielded six dynasts in the state, all of whom lost. Of the nine dynasts contesting on the BJP ticket, eight have been elected to the Lok Sabha.