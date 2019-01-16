Maharashtra: Mob torches trucks following mishap in Gadchiroli; police suspect Naxal involvement

An incident of large-scale arson by locals following a fatal accident involving a truck operating for the Surjagad iron ore mine in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli has once again raised suspicion about the Naxal involvement.

Advertising

“Four persons were killed and three were critically injured when the truck rammed a state transport bus going from Etapalli to Aheri around 9 am near Etapalli town. For about two hours, the situation was normal. But later a huge mob of about 1,500 came from nearby villages and set fire to several trucks that had come to a halt following the accident. About 14 trucks were gutted in the arson,” Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji told The Indian Express.

“After the mishap, the other trucks stopped and their drivers ran away taking the keys along with them,” Balaji said while explaining why the trucks couldn’t be removed from the spot.

Sources, however, said that the number of trucks that were set afire was 18. Videos of villagers putting wooden logs inside the truck cabin and setting them afire have also gone viral.

The deceased have been identified as Shyamala Gajbhiye (47), Amol Gawde (17) Prakash Ambade (50) and Manjusha Kurpe (52). Among the injured was bus driver Hemant Pulliwar. The injured have been shifted to Gadchiroli and Chandrapur hospitals.

Asked if he suspected involvement of Naxals, he said, “it is possible that their frontmen could be involved in the arson”.

Surjagad mine belongs to the Lloyd Metals and Energy Limited and is being opposed by Naxals ever since it started its operation more than two years ago. In December 2017, Naxals had set ablaze 80 trucks at the mine site, following which the company was provided police security. However, the mine hasn’t been able to operate beyond seven days in any given month.

Sources said, “in the past three months, excavation happened for two days and transport of the material for about three days after that as no security is available on all the days.”

Balaji said, “a police post has been sanctioned just about a week ago for Surjagad but manpower sanction, too, has to be there. We have to man a corridor of about 65 km between the mine and Alapalli town for which we require 750 personnel. There are five posts in between. So, for a jawan from each of those posts, it means a daily walk of about 20 km. Naturally, it can’t be provided on daily basis. Yet, we manage it for at least seven days every month. If we do it daily, we will not be able to do other operations like area domination.”

Advertising

Further, Balaji said due to heavy truck traffic, the road has been badly affected, making it prone to accidents.