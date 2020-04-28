Maharashtra MNREGS figures double in 5 days

State MNREGS Commissioner Ranga Nayak told The Indian Express, “As on April 26, the total attendance in the state on MNREGS works stands at 2,12,800.” (Representational) State MNREGS Commissioner Ranga Nayak told The Indian Express, “As on April 26, the total attendance in the state on MNREGS works stands at 2,12,800.” (Representational)

The MNREGS numbers in Maharashtra have doubled in five days and have now crossed the two-lakh mark.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the numbers had gone up from about 40,000 on April 12 to over one lakh on April 22. It has more than doubled in the next five days. State MNREGS Commissioner Ranga Nayak told The Indian Express, “As on April 26, the total attendance in the state on MNREGS works stands at 2,12,800.” Districts where the numbers are above 10,000 are Amravati (30,678), Gadchiroli (18,817), Chandrapur (16,262), Beed (17,450), Palghar (14,677), Yavatmal (12, 250) and Bhandara (10,973). “Works, however, are going on in all 34 districts of the state,” he added.

“We are witnessing an increase in attendance of about 30,000 every two-three days. Most works currently under way are in horticulture and Gramin Awas (rural housing) schemes,” Nayak said.

