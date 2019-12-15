Maharashtra: Minor reshuffle of portfolios between NCP ministers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal. (File) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal. (File)

THREE DAYS after distributing portfolios among six Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress ministers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

On Thursday, Jayant Patil was given finance and planning along with housing, public health, cooperation, food and civil supplies, labour and minority affairs. On the other hand, the other NCP minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, was allotted portfolios of rural development, irrigation, social justice, excise, skill development and food and drug administration.

As per the new arrangement, while irrigation department was shifted to Patil, Bhujbal got food, civil supplies and consumer protection and minority welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

On December 12, while the crucial home portfolio went to the Sena, NCP bagged finance and Congress revenue departments.

