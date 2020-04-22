Maharashtra minister admitted to hospital after staff tests positive

The NCP MLA had been self-isolation for some days now. The NCP MLA had been self-isolation for some days now.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, got admitted to a private hospital in Mulund, early Wednesday morning. He has been admitted as a precautionary measure and will require a check-up for coronavirus.

An official from Fortis Hospital official confirmed that the minister was admitted but declined to comment further. The NCP MLA had been self-isolation for some days now.

The minister in a message had earlier said that his first test was negative for coronavirus, but as a precaution, he has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 5218 confirmed cases and 251 deaths.

