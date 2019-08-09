Maharashtra Minister’s ‘disaster tourism’ comes under fire

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday came under severe shelling from opposition parties after his “selfie video” in flood-hit Kolhapur went viral. The minister while travelling by a boat was seen cheerfully waving in a video being shot by people accompanying him.

The video was shot in Kolhapur on Thursday. After he came under fire today, the Minister tried to make amends through a video in which he is shown trying to rescue people from deep waters in Sangli district and was uploaded on social media.

Condemning the minister’s behaviour in Kolhapur on Thursday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that at a time when people of Kolhapur and Sangli desperately need help, the minister was indulging in disaster tourism. “The Minister’s behaviour is highly condemnable…The Fadnavis government has not launched disaster management but was a big way into disaster tourism as is visible from his boat rides and selfies videos.”

Farmer leader Raju Shetti said, “Mahajan’s insensitivity reflects the attitude of the Fadnavis government. Be it on the issue of farmers or floods, they have shown their real face of being highly insensitive and unconcerned.”

The Sambhaji Brigade said Minister has crossed all limits by indulging in blatant disaster tourism. “How can anyone wave cheerfully when thousands have been hit by the floods? It seems Fadnavis ministers can do anything,” said Santosh Shinde, Pune unit chief of the Sambhaji Brigade.

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari however maintained, “This is a definite ploy by a certain section of the media to indulge in this kind of sensationalism… Girish Mahajan has been pitching his best efforts to rescue people from the flood-hit regions…He is an efficient and responsible minister, he is fully aware of his actions.”

Over three years back, another Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde came under the scanner when she was caught clicking sellfies in drought-hit Latur district.