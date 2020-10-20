scorecardresearch
Monday, October 19, 2020
Maharashtra: Minister demands President’s rule in UP to check atrocities against Dalits, women

In a memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut said heinous crimes against Dalits and women, including rape and murder, have increased in UP during CM Yogi Adityanath’s tenure.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | October 20, 2020 12:50:53 am
Nitin Raut on UP govt, President rule in UP, atrocities against Dalits, crime against women, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsMaharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut Monday demanded imposition of President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh in wake of atrocities against women and Dalits. Raut is also president of AICC’s Scheduled Caste department.

In a memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Raut said heinous crimes against Dalits and women, including rape and murder, have increased in UP during CM Yogi Adityanath’s tenure.

“Whenever complaints of atrocities are lodged at police stations, no FIRs are registered. Police…refuse to record statements of victims or witnesses and filing of chargesheet is deliberately delayed,” he alleged.

