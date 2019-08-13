Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil ‘snaps’ at flood-affected people in Shirol

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil courted controversy on Monday when he allegedly snapped at a group of flood-affected people in Shirol taluka in Kolhapur district who were demanding immediate relief and rehabilitation.

The alleged incident took place when Patil, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune and Kolhapur, was addressing a group in Shirol. Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra are the worst flood-hit districts.

Interrupting Patil, some people tried to draw his attention to their plight. Others started demanding immediate relief. While assuring them of all help, Patil allegedly lost his temper and asked them to “shut up” in Marathi. The state BJP played down the incident, saying the minister has been monitoring the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli continuously.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik criticised Patil. “Instead of listening to the people and reassuring them, he shouted at them and asked them to ‘shut up’.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition continued to attack the government over the flood situation. Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, speaking to the media in Satara, said, “The Devendra Fadnavis government appears to be giving western Maharashtra secondary treatment. When Sangli and Kolhapur were flooded, Fadnavis was touring Vidarbha for his poll campaign. I wonder if he would have adopted the same attitude if Vidarbha was flooded.”

Hitting back, the BJP accused Chavan of indulging in petty politics. The CM not only curtailed his Mahajandesh Yatra but also called off his Russia visit scheduled after August 10.