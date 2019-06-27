Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil accused of irregularities in land deals

DAYS AFTER Prakash Mehta was dropped from the Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet following corruption charges, the Opposition on Wednesday levelled allegations of wrongdoing in land deals against Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The Opposition accused Patil of “misusing” his position to “extend undue favours to land developers at the expense of state’s exchequer” in two Pune-related matters. Seeking a high-level probe, the Opposition demanded that Patil step down till the inquiry is concluded.

Patil refuted the allegations as “baseless” and “politically motivated”.

NCP state president Jayant Patil, also the party’s group leader in Assembly, spearheaded the offensive. In the first instance, he accused Patil of using his quasi-judicial power to overturn previous administrative orders categorising a 23-acre “Inam land with restricted (Class-III) tenure” in Pune’s Haveli as a private land to unduly favour a builder. The second allegation pertained to another land in Pune’s Balewadi.

“The minister has committed wrongdoing. He should step down immediately if he has any shame left. The chief minister should order a probe in both matters,” he said. Denying the accusations, Chandrakant Patil said the NCP leader was resorting to vendetta.