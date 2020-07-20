Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive, says will work from home

Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh is currently asymptomatic (Source: Twitter/Aslam Shaikh) Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh is currently asymptomatic (Source: Twitter/Aslam Shaikh)

Senior Congress leader and Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

On Monday morning, Shaikh, who is the guardian minister of the island city of Mumbai, tweeted, “This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID-19. I’m currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested.” Shaikh is also the Minister for Textiles, Ports and Fisheries in the government.

Shaikh has isolated himself inside his home for now. “I’ll continue to work from home to serve people of my state,” he tweeted.As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra cabinet has been avoiding large assemblies. Cabinet meetings are also being held through video conferencing with minimum number of people available at one location. But so far four ministers and some IAS officers are among those who have tested positive.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to catch the infection. Public Works department minister Ashok Chavan, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and Social Justice minister Dhananjay Munde were previously hospitalised with the infection. All of them have recovered.

