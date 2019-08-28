Maharashtra minister asks law dept to submit remarks on Marathi language draft law in 15 days

Three weeks after the state government set up a committee to make Marathi compulsory in all schools, the panel, headed by Minister for Marathi language, Vinod Tawde, has asked the Law Department to submit its remarks on a draft law prepared for the purpose within 15 days.

Advertising

Officials from Marathi Language Department said various issues pertaining to making Marathi compulsory in schools across all educational boards in the state were discussed at a meeting on Monday.

The draft bill prepared by the Marathichya Bhalyasathi — a platform of 24 organisations working towards the development of Marathi — was also discussed in the meeting, an official said.

“After discussing the draft bill, it has been decided to send it to the Law Department to check it from a legal and constitutional point of view. We have asked them to give their remarks in 15 days. Then we will again hold a meeting and publish the draft law on the government website seeking suggestions and objections,” Tawde said.

The government had set up a panel headed by Tawde, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Ashish Shelar, principal secretaries of Marathi Language Department and School Education Department, veteran writer Madhu Mangesh Karnik, author Laxmikant Deshmukh among other writers and experts.