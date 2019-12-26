Maharashtra mills demand increase in minimum selling price of sugar, loan restructuring

A shortfall in sugar production across the globe has opened up India’s export market but most mills in Maharashtra have failed to take advantage of it. (File photo) A shortfall in sugar production across the globe has opened up India’s export market but most mills in Maharashtra have failed to take advantage of it. (File photo)

Written by Partha Sarathi Biswas and Amandeep

THE NATIONAL Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories has asked for a Rs 200 per quintal rise in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar along with restructuring of soft loans given to sugar mills in the last few years. Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the federation, while speaking at the 43rd annual convocation of Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, on Wednesday, also said they expected a slender rise in ex mill price of sugar in the next few months.

Naiknavare said, during a meeting with Raosaheb Danve, the minister of state for food and civil supplies, the federation had pointed out that the present MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal did not take into consideration the finance cost or the depreciation cost.

“During our meeting, we asked the government to consider raising the MSP to Rs 3,300 per quintal. This will help mills raise more liquidity for their operations,” he said. Another demand of the federation was to restructure the various loans the government had extended to the mills in the last three seasons.

“While the RBI has been reducing the repo rate, the banks, especially cooperative, have not reduced their rate of interest in case of sugar pledge loans. The minister has assured that the department of financial services will take up the matter,” he said. The federation has also asked the minister to take up “apparent” contradictions in the Sugar Cane Control Order of 1966 in Parliament.

Mills in the state, Naiknavare said, had not been able to take advantage of the ethanol policy of the central government as banks had refused to entertain their requests for loans. “Mills do not have a healthy balance sheet,” he said. Also the federation has urged the government to allow mills to blend ethanol at petrol pumps outside the mills to help them save on logistic costs.

A shortfall in sugar production across the globe has opened up India’s export market but most mills in the state have failed to take advantage of it. Of the 24 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar export contracts inked, Uttar Pradesh mills have cornered more than 15 to 16 lakh tonnes.

“The problem of liquidity has prevented mills from entering into export contracts. Last season, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank had extended a bridge loan scheme at 14 per cent interest that enabled mills to complete their export quota. A similar initiative is needed this season too,” he said.

The liquidity crunch is also due to the delay on part of the central government to release the export subsidy and the subsidy for the buffer stock maintained at the mill end.

