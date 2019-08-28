Maharashtra: Mill workers can sell flats in 5 years, MHADA approves plan

MILL WORKERS who get subsidised flats from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will now be able to sell their flats in five years from the date of allotment.

Earlier, they had to wait for 10 years to be able to sell their flats. However, the only condition is that the mill workers can sell their flats only to those with a Maharashtra domicile.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had earlier demanded that mill workers should get homes as soon as possible and that their demand of resale after five years should be approved. The MHADA approved the plan at its authority meeting held in Ratnagiri on Monday. Uday Samant, president, MHADA, said, “We have a policy for other lottery winners that they can sell their flats in five years. Mill workers are also a home buyers. Hence, we have approved the same plan for mill workers.”

He added, “However, mill workers can only sell their flats to those who have a domicile of Maharashtra, in which the buyer should have lived in the state for more than 15 years.”

These mill workers were working at different mills located in the heart of Mumbai. But after these mills shut down, the land was taken over by the state government. The government had promised that they will provide homes to all mill workers and had appointed MHADA as the nodal agency.

The MHADA was tasked with providing affordable accommodation to 1.5 lakh mill workers, following which the housing authority held several rounds of lottery through which 10,000 mill workers got homes.

The MHADA is planning another lottery of 5,090 houses for mill workers in October, most of which are located in Lower Parel. Soon, advertisements of the lottery will be issued after code of conduct for the election is over followed by the dates of the lottery.