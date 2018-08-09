Maharashtra bandh LIVE: ‘Suicide won’t solve problem’, Maratha leaders tell agitators

Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Policemen stand guard on Aurangabad’s Kaygoan bridge. A section of Marathas will hold a day-long protest demanding reservations in jobs. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Policemen stand guard on Aurangabad’s Kaygoan bridge. A section of Marathas will hold a day-long protest demanding reservations in jobs. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Maratha leaders have called for a bandh from 8 am to 6 pm across Maharashtra on Thursday, except Navi Mumbai and Thane. While addressing the media a day before, they said the bandh will be carried out peacefully, and there will be no violence. Leaders have also promised to cooperate with the people. Essential services, including public transport, will remain operational. Autorickshaws and taxis are likely to remain off the roads while commercial establishments will shut for the day.

“We have urged agitators to ensure that Thursday’s protests are held peacefully. There should be no violence of any kind, no public property should be damaged,” said Santosh Shinde, president of Sambhaj Brigade’s Pune unit.

The community is demanding written assurance of Maratha reservation, with a time-bound programme for fulfilling it. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised reservation for the community.

Also read | Maratha group issues dos and don’ts to protesters, says suicide no solution