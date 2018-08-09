Maharashtra bandh LIVE: ‘Suicide won’t solve problem’, Maratha leaders tell agitators

Maratha leaders have called for a bandh from 8 am to 6 pm across Maharashtra on Thursday, except Navi Mumbai and Thane. While addressing the media a day before, they said the bandh will be carried out peacefully, and there will be no violence. Leaders have also promised to cooperate with the people. Essential services, including public transport, will remain operational. Autorickshaws and taxis are likely to remain off the roads while commercial establishments will shut for the day.
“We have urged agitators to ensure that Thursday’s protests are held peacefully. There should be no violence of any kind, no public property should be damaged,” said Santosh Shinde, president of Sambhaj Brigade’s Pune unit.
The community is demanding written assurance of Maratha reservation, with a time-bound programme for fulfilling it. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised reservation for the community.
There are reports that protesters have disrupted traffic in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts. Buses were halted and delayed, according to PTI. State transport buses are not operation today in Satara, and petrol pumps and vegetable markets are closed as well. In Osmanabad and Buldhana districts, state-run transport services are running on some routes.
Ahead of the bandh today, Maratha leaders issued a strict 14-point Code of Conduct (CoC) for agitators, which unlines dos and don'ts. The coordinator of Sakar Maratha Samaj Maratha Kranti Morcha (SMSMKM) said, "We have issued out CoC across talukas and districts. We want a peaceful bandh."
Some of the points of the CoC are:
* Protesters should not resort to extreme steps like suicide
* Protesters should not take law and order into their owns hands
*Protesters should cooperate with the police
* CoC warns against falling prey to "whisper campaign"
*Essential services should not be affected
Shops, business establishments, schools and colleges are closed in Pune due to the state-wide bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Vegetable markets remain closed as well, while milk tankers are operational. The Pune City Police and Pune Rural Police have been deployed across the city and district to maintain law and order. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkateshan said additional and deputy commissioners are monitoring the situation. According to ANI, internet services have been suspended in 7 tehsils of Pune district.
The Maratha community is demanding the government issue written assurance of reservation in educational institutions and government jobs as well as a road map to how it will be implemented. Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that his government is committed to providing reservation, the protests are likely to continue. This is because the agitation is linked to the agrarian crisis in the state as Marathas are traditionally a landowning caste. Second, reservation is an issue under litigation. In fact, the Bombay High Court has twice rejected a proposed quota for the community.
The bandh today has been called by one group of Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders, while another group has announced a sit-in protest outside the office of the Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East) today between 11 am and 2 pm. They maintained that they will not participate in the bandh in Mumbai. Muslim organisations, meanwhile, such as the Maharashtra Muslim Ekta Parishad and Jamait Ulama-i-Maharashtra have extended support to the leaders who have called for the bandh.
Maratha leaders have appealed to autos and taxis to participate in the strike. However, public transport services will be operations. Airline companies have issued an advisory to passengers travelling today, to leave for the airport earlier than usual in anticipation of traffic.
The Marathas comprise a third of Maharashtra's population. Since 2016, they have been holding protests to demand reservation in jobs and educational institutions. Maratha groups on Wednesday announced a 12-hour long bandh on Thursday across Maharasthra, except Navi Mumbai and Thane. Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news.