Maharashtra: Maoists kill three villagers in Gadchiroli to avenge 2018 encounters

MAOISTS ALLEGEDLY shot dead three villagers from Kasnasur in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli on Monday night, on the suspicion that they were police informers responsible for the deaths of 40 of their comrades who were killed in encounters in April last year.

The villagers have taken refuge at the nearby Tadgaon police station.

The police said that a group of 150 Maoists drove the villagers out, killed the three men and dumped the bodies near Kosfundi village close to Alapalli-Bhamragad Road. They also allegedly put up a banner stating that the three were given the “death penalty for causing the martyrdom of 40 Maoists”.

On April 22, 2018, 34 Maoists were killed by the police near Kasnasur village and six more near Nainar village in Aheri tehsil the day after. The six killed at Nainar were from the same Maoist camp that was involved in the Monday attack, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji told The Indian Express, “They (the Maoists) came on Sunday and ordered all villagers, except six persons, to leave. They killed three among them on Monday night and left the others unharmed.” Three more villagers, who were the target of the Maoists, fled the village on Saturday.