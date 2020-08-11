Maharashtra: Man tied to tree, beaten up by ‘kin of woman his son eloped with’

Police officers said nine people have been booked for the offence, of whom eight have been arrested. (Picture for representation)

A 55-year-old man was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the family members of a woman his son had reportedly eloped with, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in a village in Mangalwedha tehsil of Solapur district of Maharashtra.

Officials from the Solpaur district police said that on August 1, a 20-year-old woman had eloped with the 24-year-old man. The family members of the woman had registered a missing complaint with the local police station on the same day.

On August 4, the two returned to their village and said they had got married. Both the families subsequently went to the police station, where they reached a compromise on condition that the two will have to get married in the village again in a proper ceremony.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Solapur Rural jurisdiction, Atul Zende, said, “The man and woman eloped again on August 7, possibly after realising that the family of the woman was in fact against the two getting married. On Tuesday morning, a group of people from the woman’s family went to the house of the man. They tied his 55-year-old father to a tree and beat him up. The video of the incident was later circulated on phone messenger and social media platforms.”

Zende said, “We have booked nine persons for the offence, eight of whom have been arrested so far.” Officials said both the man and the woman belong to farmer families, but different communities. While the girl’s family belongs to a scheduled caste, the boy’s family belongs to a nomadic tribe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd