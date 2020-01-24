Maharashtra: Man from Bengal 13th arrest in Nallasopara ‘arms haul’ case

As per the case details, the complainant, a zari manufacturer in Salabatpura area in Surat, used to purchase raw material on credit from a supplier. (Representational Image) As per the case details, the complainant, a zari manufacturer in Salabatpura area in Surat, used to purchase raw material on credit from a supplier. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made its 13th arrest in the Nallasopara alleged arms haul case with the arrest of a West Bengal-based man, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy to attack music event, Sunburn 2017, in Pune. Pratap Hazra, a 34-year-old West Bengal resident, was arrested with the help of Kolkata police on January 20 and produced before a special court in Mumbai on Thursday.

While seeking his custody, special public prosecutor Raja Thackre submitted before the court that Hazra is suspected to have played a “major” role in assembling the explosives which were to be used in the conspiracy and its procurement. He also claimed that Hazra is alleged to have come to Maharashtra along with an accomplice, information on whom is yet to be gathered, for which he sought police custody of the accused.

The special court has sent Hazra to police custody till January 30.

The ATS had, in August last year, arrested 12 men alleged to be involved in a conspiracy to commit “terrorist activity” including targeting followers of “Western culture”. Seizure of 23 live country-made bombs, 15 pistols, one country-made weapon, among other arms, was claimed to have been made by the ATS. The accused, who are in custody, are charged under sections of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act as well as criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and harbouring an offender under the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App