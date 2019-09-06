Maharashtra: Man fined Rs 5 lakh for filing ‘frivolous’ PIL

The Bombay High Court Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a petitioner who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The court also directed to register a case of extortion against the petitioner.

Calling it yet another “frivolous” PIL by the petitioner, a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said, “We find the petitioner is misusing the process of the court… Requiring strict action to be taken against him.”

In the PIL filed by Sapan Shrivastava, a social activist and journalist, he claimed that the CISCE was operating the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) board curricula in schools across the country without approval from the HRD Ministry.

He added that “future of millions students passed from these boards are in dark without valid legal clearance”. Shrivastava was seeking direction to file criminal case against CISCE.

Disposing off the PIL, the bench said the registry must not allow him to file any more petitions until he paid the cost of Rs 5 lakh in four weeks to CISCE.

Senior advocate Raju Subramaniam, representing CISCE, said it did not wish to accept such money. However, the court said that CISCE should accept it and spend it for educational purposes.

Subramaniam also told the court that the petitioner had sought to raise money for the litigation by posting about his petition on a crowd-funding website Milaap. The bench directed the website to remove or block his post.

CISCE in its affidavit has told the court that states have formulated policies and framed guidelines for issuing NOCs for getting CBSE/ICSE affiliations. It further said that since its inception, more than 2,000 schools are affiliated to CISCE and more than 41,73,480 students have passed from CISCE-affiliated schools till now.

The affidavit said: “A few notable alumni to have studied from schools affiliated to the CISCE include former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir, former Air Chief Marshal Anil Tipnis, Ambassador and permanent representative of India to the United Nations Dilip Sinha, Ratan Tata, etc to name a few.”