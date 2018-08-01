Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Maharashtra: Lover stabs woman to death for refusing to marry him

Maharashtra: Lover stabs woman to death for refusing to marry him

Enraged over the woman turning down his proposal, the Nashik man rushed over to her house and allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon.

By: PTI | Nashik | Updated: August 1, 2018 4:16:45 pm
Maharashtra: Lover stabs woman to death for refusing to marry him (Representational Image)
Related News

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Nashik district for allegedly stabbing to death a 21-year-old woman after she refused to marry him, a police official said today. Suraj Chavan, a resident of Kasbe-Sukene village in Niphad taluka, surrendered to the police after the incident yesterday, he said.

He had earlier proposed to the woman but she refused to marry him, he said. Enraged over the woman turning down his proposal, Chavan rushed to her house and allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, the official said. The woman received injuries to her back, neck and hands and died on the spot, he said.

Her father also got injured while trying to save her. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said. Later, Chavan surrendered at the Ojhar police station and was arrested, the official said, adding that a case was registered against him under relevant sections.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement