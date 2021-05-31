Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15 in 10 districts with riders

In this May 13, 2021 file photo, a road leading to landmark Charminar monument is closed during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India. A dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for India, which is suffering through a surge of infections. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A, File)

Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till June 15 for corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Vasai Virar, Nagpur – all civic bodies with more than one million population.

The decision was taken after considering the positivity rate of the Covid-19 spread and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

In the urban areas that are considered as separate administrative units and where the total positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and total oxygen beds occupancy is less than 40 per cent, essential shops can be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm instead of 7 am to 11 am.

The civic body can also decide on all non-essential shops which are standalone and not inside a mall up to 2 pm, but they will be closed on weekends.

Deliveries of non-essential items along with essential items through e-commerce will be allowed in all these districts.

All government offices will be allowed to function at 25 per cent attendance instead of 15 per cent earlier.

As the sowing season is approaching, the agriculture shops can be allowed to be open till 2 pm.

But in areas where the positivity rate is more than 20 per cent and the occupancy of the oxygenated beds is more than 75 per cent, then the district borders are to be sealed and only in cases of emergencies related to death or Covid-19 duty personnel shall be permitted to move.

The government says that there will be no restriction on cargo movement.Asked on what would happen if positivity rates or percentage of oxygen bed occupancy of a district or a Municipal Corporationwere to change, chief minister secretariat spokesperson said, “DistrictDisaster Management Authorities (DDMA) must review the positivity rates or percentage of oxygen bed occupancy on weekly basis preferable on Fridays so that changes may be made applicable from Mondays.”If the positivity rate were to change in such a way that as per these orders restrictions should relax then the District DisasterManagement Authority can apply the concerned provisions with the ‘Break theChain Orders’ dated May 30, 2021, with the prior consent of theSDMA.

However, if the changes in positivity rate or percentage of oxygen bed were to change to demand stricter restrictions, the District DisasterManagement Authority can impose restrictions as per the said order and intimate SDMA.

Students can appear for exams

Movement of students for any exam that is being held,along with one adult, is to be allowed as per standing orders. Hall ticket orany document proving this should be considered as a valid document for travel,the spokesperson said.

Traders body welcome move

VirenShah of the Forum for Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) said,”The state government has left it to local civic bodies on the opening of non-essential shops.”

FRTWA will meet the disaster management officer on Tuesday to relax the timing of non-essential shops and this is positive news for many cities.