Maharashtra swearing-in LIVE updates: Preparations underway for Uddhav Thackeray oath ceremony

Leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP said attempts are on to put up a show of unity of non-BJP parties at Shivaji Park. All senior leaders of Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs, have been invited.
Around 80,000 people are expected at the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the first Maharashtra Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena clan for a full five-year term, at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday. Besides him, six others will also be sworn-in at the ceremony at 6.40 pm.
On Wednesday, leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress got down to business, negotiating Cabinet portfolios. NCP leader Praful Patel said it has been decided that the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress and the Deputy Speaker from NCP. The lone Deputy Chief Minister will be from NCP.
Aaditya Thackeray was in Delhi Wednesday where he met Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Uddhav Thackeray has also invited PM Narendra Modi and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
On Wednesday, the entire top brass of the three parties including Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress’s Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions for over four hours on the allotment of cabinet portfolios, future appointments to state-run corporations and MLCs.
In the House of 288 members, the BJP has 105, Shiv Sena (56), NCP (54), Congress (44). The remaining 29 represent smaller parties and independents.
Leaders from other parties such as TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S)’s H D Deve Gowda, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati have also been invited. “More than 40,000 chairs will be placed at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony. Arrangements are being made for 800 dignitaries who will come from across the state and country. Around 800 farmers from across the state will also be there and separate arrangements are being made for them,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from Thane.