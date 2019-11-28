Maharashtra swearing-in LIVE updates: Preparations underway for Uddhav Thackeray oath ceremony

Around 80,000 people are expected at the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the first Maharashtra Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena clan for a full five-year term, at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday. Besides him, six others will also be sworn-in at the ceremony at 6.40 pm.

On Wednesday, leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress got down to business, negotiating Cabinet portfolios. NCP leader Praful Patel said it has been decided that the Assembly Speaker will be from the Congress and the Deputy Speaker from NCP. The lone Deputy Chief Minister will be from NCP.

Leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP said attempts are on to put up a show of unity of non-BJP parties at Shivaji Park. All senior leaders of Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress CMs, have been invited. Aaditya Thackeray was in Delhi Wednesday where he met Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Uddhav Thackeray has also invited PM Narendra Modi and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.