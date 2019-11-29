Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray takes charge; Devendra Fadnavis exits ‘Varsha’

Hours after he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray took charge of the government. In his maiden meeting, he sanctioned Rs 20 crore for conservation of the Raigad Fort which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and promised concrete assistance for farmers after reviewing existing schemes. Addressing his first press meet as the CM, Thackeray said he had asked the chief secretary to review all existing government schemes for farmers to understand how much the previous government has actually helped the community.
Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis began the process of vacating the officials Chief Minister’s residence ‘Varsha’ this morning.
The newly-formed alliance of the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — has worked out a common minimum programme (CMP) which includes an immediate loan waiver to Maharashtra’s farmers, a new law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for locals, Re 1 health clinics in all talukas, and a Rs 10 thali to provide affordable food to people. The CMP is seen as a working solution to bring three ideologically divergent parties on a single platform.
In Maharashtra, the question within NCP — what post will Ajit Pawar get?
Even as the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance assumed power in the state on Thursday, the NCP is still grappling with the question of how to handle Ajit Pawar’s break and subsequent return to the party fold, said highly-placed sources. The NCP has not so far announced its decision on who will fill the deputy chief minister’s post along with crucial portfolios. Read more...
Non-disclosure of cases: Summons delivered to Devendra Fadnavis
Nagpur Police on Thursday delivered a summons, issued by a local court to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in election affidavit. The development came on the day a new Shiv Sena-led government was sworn in in Maharashtra. Read more...