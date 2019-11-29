Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray takes charge; Devendra Fadnavis exits ‘Varsha’

Hours after he was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray took charge of the government. In his maiden meeting, he sanctioned Rs 20 crore for conservation of the Raigad Fort which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and promised concrete assistance for farmers after reviewing existing schemes. Addressing his first press meet as the CM, Thackeray said he had asked the chief secretary to review all existing government schemes for farmers to understand how much the previous government has actually helped the community.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis began the process of vacating the officials Chief Minister’s residence ‘Varsha’ this morning.

The newly-formed alliance of the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — has worked out a common minimum programme (CMP) which includes an immediate loan waiver to Maharashtra’s farmers, a new law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for locals, Re 1 health clinics in all talukas, and a Rs 10 thali to provide affordable food to people. The CMP is seen as a working solution to bring three ideologically divergent parties on a single platform.