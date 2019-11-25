Maharashtra Politics Live Updates: ‘Missing’ MLAs back, NCP claims support of 52 legislators

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday is likely to take a call on the crucial floor test in Maharashtra as it has sought from the Centre the letters of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, and of the BJP leader claiming the support of the required number of MLAs to stake claim, by 10.30 am. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna on Sunday said it would pass orders on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’s plea for an urgent floor test after perusing these letters.

On Sunday, the apex court held an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the Opposition camp, challenging the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Fadnavis to form the government. While the court is yet to set an immediate date for a floor test, the BJP has begun working to shore up its numbers. The single largest party with 105 MLAs requires the support of 40 more MLAs to get to a simple majority of 145 in the 288-member state Assembly.

While the NCP has claimed the support of most of its MLAs, including four of the five who could not be accounted for on Saturday, senior party leader Ajit Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by joining hands with the BJP and taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, exuded confidence that the new government would win the floor test. However, party chief Sharad Pawar said that “there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP as it has unanimously decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and Congress”.