Maharashtra Politics Live Updates: ‘Missing’ MLAs back, NCP claims support of 52 legislators
Maharashtra Government Formation, Supreme Court on Maharashtra Live News Updates: A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna on Sunday said it would pass orders on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’s plea for an urgent floor test in Maharashtra after perusing these letters.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Supreme Court on Monday is likely to take a call on the crucial floor test in Maharashtra as it has sought from the Centre the letters of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, and of the BJP leader claiming the support of the required number of MLAs to stake claim, by 10.30 am. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna on Sunday said it would pass orders on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’s plea for an urgent floor test after perusing these letters.
On Sunday, the apex court held an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the Opposition camp, challenging the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Fadnavis to form the government. While the court is yet to set an immediate date for a floor test, the BJP has begun working to shore up its numbers. The single largest party with 105 MLAs requires the support of 40 more MLAs to get to a simple majority of 145 in the 288-member state Assembly.
While the NCP has claimed the support of most of its MLAs, including four of the five who could not be accounted for on Saturday, senior party leader Ajit Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by joining hands with the BJP and taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, exuded confidence that the new government would win the floor test. However, party chief Sharad Pawar said that “there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP as it has unanimously decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and Congress”.
With Operation Lotus, BJP prepares for floor test
While the Supreme Court on Sunday did not set an immediate date for the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra to undertake a floor test, the party began working to shore up its numbers. The BJP, the single largest party with 105 MLAs, requires the support of 40 more MLAs to get to a simple majority of 145 in the 288-member state Assembly. While expressing confidence about retaining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction on their side, BJP insiders said the party has launched ‘Operation Lotus’, which is to be helmed by four senior leaders – Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Ganesh Naik, Babanrao Panchpute and Narayan Rane. All four leaders had joined the BJP from the Opposition camp – Vikhe-Patil and Rane from the Congress, Naik and Panchpute from the NCP. Party sources said their “cordial relations” with some members in their former parties and other smaller parties would be “useful” during the floor test.
Congress adjournment motion notice in Parliament on Maharashtra developments
Meanwhile, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in the House on the ongoing situation in Maharashtra.
52 NCP MLAs have returned, says Nawab Malik
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told ANI, "Fifty-two MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us."
Maharashtra: 'Missing' NCP MLAs return to camp
Two of the four MLAs of NCP - Anil Pati and Daulat Daroda, who were reportedly missing, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The two MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram. Out of the remaining two, Nitin Pawar had reached Mumbai yesterday while another MLA Narhari Zirwal is said to be in Delhi.
2 out of the 4 MLAs of NCP - Anil Patil (3rd from right in the picture, in yellow shirt) & Daulat Daroda (5th from right in the picture, in yellow shirt), who were reportedly missing, have been brought to Mumbai from Delhi. The 2 MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram pic.twitter.com/NxNGzCEj4I
Government that was formed at night will cease to be at night: Jayant Patil
On Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's meeting late on Sunday night, state NCP chief Jayant Patil told reporters, "A government that was formed at night will cease to be at night. Only the chief minister and deputy chief minister are there so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves."
History is past politics and politics is present history: Sanjay Raut
Taking note of the ongoing developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today tweeted, "History is past politics and politics is present history".
NCP chief Sharad Pawar left for Karad to attend an event on the death anniversary of former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan today.
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event on the death anniversary of former #Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan today. pic.twitter.com/CWfsQ9H8dd
People will differentiate between right and wrong, says NCP's Chhagan Bhujpal
Meanwhile, on the ongoing feud within the Pawar clan, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujpal said, "Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong."
Maharashtra: Opposition camp should have moved Bombay HC, says Tushar Mehta
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had been served a copy of the petition, said he was not representing the Governor or the state, and added that the question was whether the petitioners should have first moved the High Court. Appearing for some BJP MLAs, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted that in the recent matter of disqualified Karnataka MLAs, the bench headed by Justice Ramana had expressed displeasure at the legislators directly approaching the SC, and said they should have first moved the HC.
Maharashtra: Kapil Sibal makes reference to S R Bommai case
Recalling the court’s judgment in the S R Bommai case, advocate Singhvi said a floor test is the ultimate test to prove majority and sought to impress upon the court the need to hold this “today or tomorrow”. He also referred to the court’s decision in the Uttarakhand case.
Maharashtra: How was Ajit Pawar made Deputy CM without support, asks Sibal
Advocate Singhvi referred to the resolution passed by the NCP on Saturday, replacing Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader, and said it had been signed by 41 of the party’s 54 MLAs. Singhvi said an English translation of the resolution, which was in Marathi, had been submitted to the Governor on Sunday. “How on earth (Ajit Pawar) could be Deputy CM after 41 of the MLAs had said they don’t support him,” asked Singhvi, adding, “is this not murder of democracy”. Both Sibal and Singhvi cited the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in the case of Karnataka, and said BJP leader B S Yediyurappa had been given only 48 hours to prove majority.
Maharashtra: Abhishek Singhvi questions Governor's invite to Fadnavis
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the NCP and Congress, said the Governor had the obligation to satisfy himself on the basis of written documents, whether they had the signatures of MLAs, and had to physically verify these. Recalling the November 22 press conference after the Sena-NCP-Congress meeting, Singhvi asked how the Governor could have invited Fadnavis to form the government the next morning. “Could he not have said, you physically parade, I will also look at the other side,” he said.
Maharashtra: Kapil Sibal pushes for immediate floor test
Advocate Sibal said if Fadnavis believes he has the confidence of the House, then he must be told prove it on the floor of the House on Sunday itself. He said the BJP wanted to delay the floor test as “they want to do something else during this time” and urged the court not to allow more time. “If they can’t prove majority, we will,” he said. Justice Bhushan asked if the details of the MLAs’ letter of support were known. Sibal replied that there was nothing in the public domain.
Maharashtra Governor 'acting under instructions': Kapil Sibal
Appearing for the Sena, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said the BJP-Sena pre-poll alliance had broken down, and hence the question involved was of a post-poll alliance. He referred to the chain of events — from the declaration of Assembly poll results, to the break-up of the BJP-Sena coalition, and the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance holding a press conference on the evening of November 22, wherein it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray would be the Chief Minister candidate. He said what happened after that was “bizarre”. “It was not just bizarre, but it also appears that he (Governor) was acting under direct instructions,” said Sibal. The Governor’s decision to recommend the lifting of President’s Rule and the subsequent developments smack of bias, are mala fide and contrary to all norms set by the court, he said.
Maharashtra: What did Supreme Court say on Sunday?
“We have taken note of all the arguments, particularly the argument that the Governor’s decision dated 23-11-2019 inviting the Respondent No.3 to form a Government on 23-11-2019 is unconstitutional… As adjudication of the issues and also the interim prayers sought by the petitioners to conduct floor test within 24 hours has to be considered after perusing the order of the Governor as well as the letters submitted by Mr Devendra Fadnavis – Respondent No.3, even though none appeared for the State Government, we request Mr Tushar Mehta to produce those two letters by tomorrow morning at 10.30 am, when the matter will be taken up, so that appropriate order will be passed,” the bench said.
Supreme Court holds urgent hearing on Maharashtra crisis
On Sunday, the apex court held an urgent hearing of a plea filed by the Opposition camp, challenging the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Fadnavis to form the government. The bench said the Sena-NCP-Congress’s plea, seeking a direction to the Governor to invite them to form the government, would not be considered at present.
To test spirit, Supreme Court asks for letters today
Putting off a decision on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress’s plea for a floor test in Maharashtra “within 24 hours”, the Supreme Court on Sunday asked the Centre to produce by 10.30 am today the letters of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, and of the BJP leader claiming the support of the required number of MLAs to stake claim. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said it would pass orders on the petitioners’ demand for an urgent floor test only after perusing these letters. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.
On Sunday, the court held an urgent hearing on a plea filed by the Sena-NCP-Congress, challenging the Governor’s decision to recommend revocation of President’s Rule and invite Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.
Appearing for the Sena, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said the BJP-Sena pre-poll alliance had broken down, and hence the question involved was of a post-poll alliance. He referred to the chain of events — from the declaration of Assembly poll results, to the break-up of the BJP-Sena coalition, and the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance holding a press conference on the evening of November 22, wherein it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray would be the Chief Minister candidate.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the NCP and Congress, said the Governor had the obligation to satisfy himself on the basis of written documents, whether they had the signatures of MLAs, and had to physically verify these.
Both Sibal and Singhvi cited the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in the case of Karnataka, and said BJP leader B S Yediyurappa had been given only 48 hours to prove majority.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had been served a copy of the petition, said he was not representing the Governor or the state, and added that the question was whether the petitioners should have first moved the High Court.
