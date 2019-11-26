Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: SC to pass order on floor test plea shortly

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: A day after Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine put up a show of strength, the Supreme Court Tuesday is set to pronounce its verdict on the urgent plea filed by the trio challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to swear in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of NCP as the Deputy Chief Minister. In their joint plea, the three parties have urged the top court to order an immediate floor test.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana will pass the order on the issue at 10.30am. The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, Monday had said: “The question today is whether the Chief Minister enjoys the majority of the House.”
Appearing for Fadnavis and some BJP MLAs, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi Monday said the situation in Maharashtra was “quite different from Karnataka” where the Supreme Court had asked the B S Yediyurappa government to prove its majority on the floor of the House in 48 hours. On behalf of Fadnavis, Rohatgi said the timing and modalities for the floor test should be left to the House. Representing NCP and Congress, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi countered the plea seeking more time to file a reply and said, “We are happy to lose on the floor of the House. The proof of the pudding lies in the eating… You don’t want an early floor test and we know why.”
11th anniversary of 26/11 attack: CM Fadnavis, Guv Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive
What is the apprehension about the role that Ajit Pawar might play?
The anti-defection provisions in the Constitution define the legislature party as a group consisting of all elected MLAs of a political party in the House. However, the Constitution does not define the leader of a legislature party.
Very often, the governing document of a political party provides for a leader of the party in the legislature. This leader is usually elected by the MLAs of the party from among themselves.
On occasion, the party authorises this leader to issue a whip to its MLAs to vote in a particular manner. MLAs who violate a whip issued by the leader of the legislature party on behalf of the political party, can be disqualified from the membership of the House.
And who will conduct the floor test in the Legislative Assembly?
The proceedings of a legislature are presided over by the Speaker. The election of the Speaker is usually the first order of business that newly elected MLAs undertake after taking their oath of office.
Often, in cases where an immediate floor test is ordered, the election of the Speaker is taken up after the conclusion of the floor test. In the absence of a Speaker, the Governor appoints one of the MLAs to perform the duties of the Speaker. This MLA is referred to as the pro tem Speaker. He administers the oath of office to the other MLAs, and thereafter oversees the floor test in the legislature.
Who will order the convening of the Legislative Assembly?
Under the Constitution, the Governor convenes the session of the legislature. But on multiple occasions in the past, the Supreme Court has ordered the convening of the Assembly to hold the floor test.
After the state elections of 2018 in Karnataka produced a hung Assembly, the Governor, on the basis of a letter of support provided by B S Yediyurappa, swore him in as Chief Minister and gave him 15 days to prove his majority. The Congress and JD(S) moved the Supreme Court, which ordered an immediate floor test. The Assembly was convened on a Saturday to determine whether Yediyurappa had majority support.
What is a floor test?
A floor test is the determination on the floor of the House (in this case, the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha) whether the Chief Minister commands the support of the majority of the MLAs. This can be done by means of a voice vote, or by recording the vote of each MLA in the House. This determination of majority is done in a sitting of the legislature, for which the legislature has to be convened.
Sena questions Guv's motive to invite Fadnavis, Pawar for swearing-in ceremony
"When we had given a clear indication that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has 162 MLAs, what was the basis on which Governor Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, last week?" the Sena asked in the editorial published in 'Saamana'.
Taking a dig at Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against his party and supported BJP to form government in the state, the publication pointed out NCP chief Sharad Pawar left the Congress twice and ran a separate party on his own and survived in politics for more than 50 years. "Ajit Pawar should have done something like this, instead of stealing some papers and falsely claiming he has the backing of NCP MLAs," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.
One Bhagat Singh went to gallows for freedom, another hanged democracy midnight: Sena in Saamana
In an editorial piece, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' lashed out at the Maharashtra Governor Koshyari for conducting a hush hush swearing-in ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying while one Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for freedom, the other one "hanged" democracy in the darkness of night.
"We are aware of one Bhagat Singh, who went to the gallows for country's freedom, but this another Bhagat Singh hanged democracy and freedom in the midnight with stamp (his signature)," the Marathi publication said.
The editorial wondered what would be Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's stand on the letter of support submitted by the Sena-NCP-Congress for staking claim to form a government after the combine paraded "162 MLAs" at a plush hotel in Mumbai.
Justice Khanna: In all similar cases before the court in the past “floor test was agreed upon by all parties and held within 24 hours… The majority is decided on the floor of the House, not by the Governor.”
Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shiv Sena: "I have affidavits of 154 MLAs offering support to the Sena-NCP-Congress combine." "If they (BJP plus) have the majority, why don’t they face the floor test."
Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for NCP and Congress: Countering the plea seeking more time to file a reply, he said, we are happy to lose on the floor of the House. The proof of the pudding lies in the eating… You don’t want an early floor test and we know why”.
“The question today is whether the Chief Minister enjoys the majority of the House," the Supreme Court said on Monday. Justice N V Ramana made this remark when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and some BJP MLAs, said the situation in Maharashtra was “quite different from Karnataka” where the Supreme Court had asked the B S Yediyurappa government to prove its majority on the floor of the House in 48 hours.
Rohatgi: Attack on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "completely unfounded". Allowing the petition would mean people rushing to the court every 10 days when something or the other happens in the House. The decision has to be left to the Speaker.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Secretary to the Governor and the Centre: The court should allow more time to file replies. On why the Governor had not ordered an immediate floor test, he said the Governor “probably wanted to test whether the welding (between the Sena, NCP and Congress) would last”. "Giving directions to the Governor would have serious consequences for the future”.
Welcome to our Maharashtra political crisis live blog. For latest updates on what the Supreme Court orders and what happens in the state, follow this space.