Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: SC to pass order on floor test plea shortly

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: A day after Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine put up a show of strength, the Supreme Court Tuesday is set to pronounce its verdict on the urgent plea filed by the trio challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to swear in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of NCP as the Deputy Chief Minister. In their joint plea, the three parties have urged the top court to order an immediate floor test.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana will pass the order on the issue at 10.30am. The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, Monday had said: “The question today is whether the Chief Minister enjoys the majority of the House.”

Appearing for Fadnavis and some BJP MLAs, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi Monday said the situation in Maharashtra was “quite different from Karnataka” where the Supreme Court had asked the B S Yediyurappa government to prove its majority on the floor of the House in 48 hours. On behalf of Fadnavis, Rohatgi said the timing and modalities for the floor test should be left to the House. Representing NCP and Congress, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi countered the plea seeking more time to file a reply and said, “We are happy to lose on the floor of the House. The proof of the pudding lies in the eating… You don’t want an early floor test and we know why.”