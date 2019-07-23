Maharashtra launches rotavirus vaccination drive for 20 lakh children

Maharashtra recently launched a programme to vaccinate at least 20 lakh children against rotavirus-associated infections, which are the leading cause of severe diarrhoea.

Dr Archana Patil, additional director of health services, Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that at least 40 per cent children treated for diarrhoea are affected by rotavirus. The aim of rotavirus vaccination is “to reduce number of diarrhoea cases due to rotavirus infection”, said Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer.

Rotavirus accounts for 40 per cent of hospitalisations due to diarrhoea among children in India. Approximately 50 per cent of rotavirus-associated deaths occur in the first year of life and at least 75 per cent occur in the first two years of life. There is a high risk of dehydration and death due to diarrhoea in undernourished children, if not treated adequately.

Rotavirus is responsible for at least 32 lakh outpatient visits, 8.72 lakh hospitalisations and 78,000 deaths annually in India, of which 59,000 occur in the first two years of life. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, rotavirus vaccine is being introduced in routine immunisation programmes and Maharashtra launched it on July 20.

Rotavirus is a highly contagious virus. The clinical features of rotavirus diarrhoea may vary from transient loose stools to severe diarrhoea with vomiting.

If not treated adequately, it may result in dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, shock and death, Patil said.

Public Health Minister Eknath Khadse, who launched the vaccine at a function, said employees of the health department from 34 districts and 27 municipal corporations have been trained to administer the vaccine. Every year in Maharashtra, at least 19,46,000 beneficiaries uptil the age of one will be vaccinated with rotavirus vaccine. This vaccine can be administered to a child even if it is suffering from mild fever or minor illnesses, state health officials said.

According to Patil, this is an oral, freeze dried vaccine. It is supplied in a two-dose vial (one dose of 2.5 ml) presentation, which will be in bundles of one vaccine vial along with one diluent (citrate bicarbonate) vial, two 6 ml oral syringes and one adapter. For every beneficiary, one 6 ml oral syringe will be supplied. Rotavirus vaccine will be administered to all infants at six, 10 and 14 weeks of age, along with other vaccines.