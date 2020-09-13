Maharashtra: Kolkata man also behind threat calls to Pawar, Uddhav, Deshmukh, says ATS

“Using a Dubai Sim card, the accused initially sent a message to sanjay Raut warning of dire consequences,” an official said. (File)

A day after a 49-year-old Kolkata resident was arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said the same man had made threatening calls to the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh earlier.

“An ATS team brought the accused to Mumbai on transit remand,” an official said. Based on preliminary investigation, it seems he was disappointed with the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and decided to make the threatening calls, ATS officials said.

The accused identified as Palash Bose is a science graduate and has previously worked as a club supervisor in Dubai for 15 years. During investigation, ATS officials found that Bose searched for the pictures of Thackeray’s residence Matoshree on his mobile phone and had managed to get details of Raut’s family. “He had all details of Raut’s family,” an investigator said, adding, “We are trying to ascertain why and for whom was he collecting the information.”

Officials have seized two mobile handsets, one Indian Sim card and three Dubai Sim cards from the accused, which he used to allegedly make the calls between September 2 and 6. “Using a Dubai Sim card, the accused initially sent a message to Raut warning of dire consequences,” an official said. Then he downloaded a calling app from Google and called his number.

He posed as a gang member of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. In one of the messages sent to Raut, he said, “Sushant Singh Rajput case se door raho (Stay away from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case),” the official added. A case was registered by the ATS on Raut’s complaint under Sections 505, 506 (ii) and 507 of IPC. As the accused used a Dubai Sim card, the ATS contacted the service provider in Dubai and traced him in the Tollygunge area in south Kolkata.

