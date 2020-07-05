Maharashtra inks MoU with UK-India Business Council

The MIDC and the UKIBC also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). (ukibc.com) The MIDC and the UKIBC also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). (ukibc.com)

To ensure that Maharashtra continues to remain the flagship investment destination in India, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Friday held a virtual roundtable discussion with UK-India Business Council (UKIBC).

Senior delegates from the Maharashtra and the UK governments, besides MIDC, UKIBC and industry leaders were appraised of the various policy interventions and initiatives undertaken by the state government — plug and play infrastructure with ready-to-use factory spaces; land parcels earmarked for industries; an accelerated permissions model ‘Maha Parwana’ to grant permissions as quickly as 48 hours; a state-operated job portal ‘Maha Jobs’; unified search platform; and dedicated country desks among others.

The MIDC and the UKIBC also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which the two bodies will collaborate and share information to improve connections between UK businesses and the state, including by facilitating investor interactions in the UK and Maharashtra which will include a dialogue on the ease of doing business.

State Principal Secretary (Industries), B Venugopal Reddy, said, “Maharashtra looks forward to further strengthen its business relations with the United Kingdom by diversifying and expanding the activities and with a thrust on manufacture of engineering components, capital goods and industry 4.0.”

Dr P Anbalagan, Chief Executive Officer, MIDC, said, “The MoU with UKIBC reflects our enduring support to the UK business showcasing their commitment towards intensifying strategic investment plans in Maharashtra.”

