Indian Coast Guard to celebrate 45th Raising Day today

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will celebrate its 45th Raising Day on Monday. With just seven surface platforms in 1978, the ICG has grown into the fourth largest coast guard with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory. The ICG has targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

Since its inception in 1977, the ICG has saved over 10,000 lives and apprehended around 14,000 miscreants, the agency said.

During the pandemic, the ICG maintained a 24X7 vigil in the Exclusive Economic Zone, by deploying about 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily. In 2020, ICG seized contraband valued at Rs 1,500 Crore and apprehended over 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian EEZ.

The Coast Guard became the first force to deploy women officers in operational roles on board ships. Deputy Commandant Kanchan Jadhav from the Mumbai regional headquarters is among the seven women officers who were trained to operate air-cushion vehicles popularly known as hovercraft. Jadhav, a Satara resident, was among the second batch of three women trained and is the only woman hovercraft officer posted at the Mumbai headquarters.