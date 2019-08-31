Maharashtra: In Palsunda villagers cross a swelling stream to cremate kin

SIXTY-FIVE year Bharati Patil, a resident of Palsunda village in Palghar’s Mokhada taluka, died on August 25. What followed was a family going through a harrowing experience to cremate her.

The reason: To reach the cremation ground — located at a distance of 2 km from the village — one has to cross a stream that had swelled due to heavy rainfall.

“We had a tractor positioned on one side of the stream, and tied a rope to it, which was secured around a tree on the opposite side,” said villager Raghunath Patil. While they held the rope with one hand, Patil’s relatives and neighbours carried her across the stream on their shoulders.

According to the villagers, the cremation ground has been in use for generations and they had always crossed the stream to reach it. “The stream has always existed but it has only ankle deep water at the most. But this time, it has rained incessantly and is still raining, resulting in the stream swelling up,” Patil said.

While the villagers have been demanding a bridge to cross the stream, the district administration said it is looking for an alternative cremation ground closer to the village.

Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde said the consent of the villagers was taken before deciding on the location of the cremation ground. “The gram sabha decides where to build a cremation ground. Why pick a spot that’s inaccessible?” he asked.

Shinde said he has deputed a team to look for an alternative spot for the cremation ground. “Constructing a bridge is time consuming and expensive. But we are trying to find a ground that is accessible all the year. We are looking into the matter,” he added.

Lying between Mokhada and Khodala, Palsunda had been inaccessible for a few days when it rained heavily earlier this month. “We had to cross submerged areas to reach anywhere. Even to arrange wood for the funeral pyre, we had to make human chains,” said Akshay Patil, another resident.

“If the stream has more water now, it is a concern. We need a bridge to cross it, at least for the funerals,” Raghunath Patil said. The concern has been echoed by Palghar Zilla Parishad member Dilip Gate.