Maharashtra: In HC, Cong leader seeks release of seized sanitiser, masks etc for usage by medical professionals

Former Member of Legislative Council and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress general secretary Mohan Joshi has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking the release and utilisation of masks, hand sanitiser and personal protective equipment kits which have been seized by various government agencies during raids against illegal sale or black marketing.

During the hearing on Joshi’s petition, which was held through video-conferencing, Justice BP Colabawala asked the state government to furnish information in this regard.

The High Court will hear the government’s response next week.

In his plea, Joshi pointed out that doctors, medical staff and employees of other government agencies fighting COVID-19 were facing a shortage of hand sanitiser, masks and PPE kits while treating COVID-19 patients.

Since the lockdown began, the state police and other departments have been taking action and seizing hand sanitiser, masks and other materials from the black market.

“The seized material needs to be put to use. We are seeking HC directions to release these items even as court cases might be pending. The HC will hear the matter again after receiving the government’s response on this issue. We believe the seized items would be a considerable addition to equipment inventory across the state,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

