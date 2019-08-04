Maharashtra: IAF helicopter deployed to rescue 35 stranded in Thane

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed a helicopter to rescue around 35 people who were stranded at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra following heavy rains, an official said.

The people were stuck at their water-logged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khadavli in Kalyan taluka since 10 am, Thane’s resident deputy collector Shivaji Patil said.

“One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards rescue of 35 residents of the village,” a defence official said.

All efforts were being made to bring the stranded people to a safer place, Patil said.

With the Bhatsa river in spate, several villages in and around Kalyan taluka were inundated, he said, adding that Ju-Nandkhuri village was the worst hit.

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days.