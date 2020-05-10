Maharashtra: Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad discharged from hospital

Awhad, the first minister in the Uddhav government to have contracted the infection is suspected to have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive police officer from Mumbra during a food distribution drive. Awhad, the first minister in the Uddhav government to have contracted the infection is suspected to have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive police officer from Mumbra during a food distribution drive.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was on Sunday discharged from Fortis hospital where he was recovering after testing positive for Covid-19 in April. In a series of tweets, Awhad said he has been advised to stay at home for a month.

“My fight with Covid-19 over the past few days has turned out to be successful and I am going home today. I will soon be back with the same enthusiasm to work for my state. The doctors have advised me bed rest for a month… hence, I will not be able to meet anyone,” he tweeted in the morning.

He then went on to thank NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among others. He further tweeted, “I also would like to thank the hospital staff, including nurses, ward boys, doctors and other employees for all they have done for me and I will be indebted to them all my life.”

While initially he had tested negative, later he complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the Fortis hospital where he tested positive on April 21. He had been in self-quarantine since April 13.

