Maharashtra: House clears Bill on Maratha quota for PG medical courses

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Thursday unanimously approved a legislation for extending Maratha quota for admissions to post-graduate medical courses, four days before the Supreme Court hears a petition challenging the quota on June 24.

The government’s legislation contends that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centralised admission process (CAP) are two independent processes, sources said. The government has justified the implementation of the reservation before CAP as a valid move.

In the wake of statewide protests by the Maratha community, the government had on November 30, 2018 cleared a 16 per cent quota for the community in education and government jobs, identifying them as a Socially and Economically Backward Class. Later, on March 8, 2019, the government had issued a notification to implement the reservation in educational institutions.

But on May 2 this year, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court (HC) had disallowed the quota for admissions to post-graduate medical courses on the grounds that the reservation cannot be applied with retrospective effect. Contending that the admission process for post-graduate medical courses had already begun before the quota was cleared, the HC had argued that the move was arbitrary, violative and created unequal competition. While the government had immediately approached the SC against this order, the apex court, on May 9, upheld the HC verdict, criticising the government for “messing up the admission process”.

Since students from the Maratha community had threatened fresh agitations over the reservation issue, and Assembly elections just a few months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had promulgated an ordinance in May to work around the SC ruling. The state Assembly on Thursday sanctioned the conversion of this ordinance into law.

If the legislation route fails to stand up to legal scrutiny, the state government has proposed to the Centre and the Medical Council of India that it be allowed to enhance the intake of students.