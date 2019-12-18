Maharashtra: House adjourned as BJP, Sena MLAs scuffle over farmer relief

Speaker Nana Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings. Speaker Nana Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings.

BOTH HOUSES of the Maharashtra legislature were adjourned Tuesday as members of the BJP and Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue of assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

The Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium as BJP MLAs marched into the House with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains. As Sena MLAs tried to snatch the flex boards, the House plunged into chaos following which Speaker Nana Patole adjourned the House within minutes after it had assembled for the day.

As the proceedings resumed, Finance Minister Jayant Patil informed the House that the government had made arrangements to pay Rs 6,600 crore to farmers and had already disbursed Rs 3000 crore to district collectors.

“We have sought Rs 14,495 crore from the Centre… We have sought Rs 7,000 crore for rain-hit farmers and another Rs 7,000 crore for those affected by unseasonal rains from the Centre,” he said.

Urging Opposition members to cooperate by using their good offices with the Centre instead of creating a ruckus, Patil added, “Those creating ruckus here should go ask the Centre about it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App