Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges outside containment zones to open: Here are the full guidelines

In a bid to further ease the stringent coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to resume operations at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

However, the hotels or accommodations that were being used as a quarantine facility will continue to be used. The hotels in shopping malls, however, will not be allowed to reopen.

“These entities if being used for quarantine facilities will continue to be used so unless decided otherwise by district/municipal administration. Similarly, some part/whole of the balance unused capacity (67 per cent) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration,” the government said in the notification.

The easing of restrictions is part of the Maharashtra government’s ‘Mission begin again’ initiative. The development comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacted with various associations of hotels and lodges

Here are the guidelines

a) All Entities shall ensure the following additional arrangements:

• Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.

• Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots shall be ensured. Specific markings may be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements be reconfigured in public places to ensure social distancing.

• Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Tables/space should have a protective glass.

• Hand sanitizers preferably with pedal-operated dispensers must be made freely available at the reception, guest rooms and public spaces (lobbies etc.) for guests.

• Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves and etc. shall be made available by the hotel to the staff as well as guests.

• Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms. digital payments like c-wallet etc. for both check-in, check-out and playing orders inside the premises

• Number of guests in the elevators to be restricted. duly maintaining social distancing norms.

• For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30° C. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%. Intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

b) For Guests

• Only asymptomatic guests shall be allowed.

• Guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

• Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.

• Guests are to use Arogya Setu App compulsorily.

• Guests are encouraged to minimize the use of housekeeping services.

c) Use of Facilities:

– Detailed guidelines issued for restaurants shall be followed.

– Seating arrangement to be reconfigured to ensure social distancing.

– Menus and disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.

-Room service or takeaways to be encouraged instead of dine-in.

-Restaurants will be available only for resident guests

• Gaming Arcades / Children play areas/swimming Pools / Gymaniums (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

• Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited inside the premises. However, use of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to a maximum of 15 participants is permitted.

d) Cleaning, Sanitization and Disinfection:

• Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest vacates the room. Alter the clients stay is over, the room should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours. All linens, towels should be changed after the guest vacates the room.

• Effective and frequent sanitization within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.

• Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons. handrails. benches, washroom fixtures. etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.

• Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

• Proper disposal of face covers/masks/gloves leftover by guests and/or staff should be ensured.

e) Required actions in case of a suspect or confirmed ease in premises:

• House the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

• Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

• A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

• Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is round positive.

