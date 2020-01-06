Maharashtra: Will take call on ‘urban Naxalism’ after talks, says Home minister Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that he would take a call on the issue of “urban Naxalism” after discussing it with his senior officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I will take a call on the issue only after discussing it with senior officials. As of now, I have no comment to offer… as regards the Naxal problem in districts like Gadchiroli, it will certainly be one of the top issues on the agenda.”

Deshmukh, the NCP MLA from Katol, was responding to a query on what would be his stand on the issue, especially after NCP president Sharad Pawar recently striking a considerate view on the activists being jailed for indulging in alleged urban Naxalism. His other priorities, Deshmukh said, included restarting the process of police recruitment.

Further, he added: “Improving law and order in Nagpur would be high on the agenda. It is unfortunate that Nagpur has been tagged as Maharashtra’s crime capital.” Strengthening coastal security would also be on his priority list.

Asked about him being allocated the important home portfolio, Deshmukh said, “Pawar saheb had told me on the day of the oath-taking ceremony that I will have to take care of the home portfolio. He had seen me as a minister for 20 years. So, he has faith on me. I will try my best to live up to his expectations.”

Meanwhile, Deshmukh being appointed the home minister has raised many eyebrows. “If Pawar has chosen him by keeping several competent contenders at bay, it is clear that he wants to get certain things done thorough him,” said a senior party leader.

A Congress leader added: “Deshmukh was never known to be an outstanding minister… It is clear that Sharad Pawar’s writ would run in the home ministry and Deshmukh will have to follow it.”

