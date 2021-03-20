Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month: Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in “malpractices” and asking inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

“The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Waze that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Home Minsiter told Waze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crore was achievable. The Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources,” the letter read.

In the letter, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner also wrote that he had apprised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the happenings during a meeting with him at Varsha, the official residence of Thackeray. “At one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident held in mid-March 2021 when I was called late evening at Varsha to brief you, I had pointed out several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Hon’ble Home Minister. I have similarly briefed the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Maharsahtra, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Sharad Pawar and other senior Ministers also about the misdeeds and malpractices,” Param Bir Singh said.

The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 20, 2021

Deshmukh, however, has denied all allegations saying “the former Commissioner of Police has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani and Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far and threads are leading to Singh as well”.