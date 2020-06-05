Maharashtra: Highest single-day spike in state toll

The recovery rate in the state stands at 43.29 oper cent while the case fatality rate is at 3.48 per cent. (Representational Photo) The recovery rate in the state stands at 43.29 oper cent while the case fatality rate is at 3.48 per cent. (Representational Photo)

Maharashtra on Thursday registered 2,933 new cases, taking its total Covid-19 count to 77,793. The state also registered 123 deaths — the highest so far in a day, taking the total toll to 2,710.

Mumbai, which reported 1,439 new cases, now has 44,931 infected with 1,465 deaths. There are 41,393 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, with 25,364 in Mumbai alone.

Of the 123 deaths, Mumbai reported 48, followed by Jalgaon at 21, Pune at nine, Thane at eight, Solapur at seven, Navi Mumbai at six, Aurangabad at five, Raigad and Nashik at three each, Kolhapur, Parbhani and Washim at two each as well as Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Panvel, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Yavatmal at one each.

Of the total deaths reported on Thursday, 30 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period between April 30 and June 1. While 85 of the deceased were men, 38 were women. As many as 71 of them aged over 60 years, 44 were in the age group of 40 to 59 years and eight were aged less than 40. Of the dead, 92 suffered from high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 43.29 oper cent while the case fatality rate is at 3.48 per cent. Currently, 5.6 lakh people are in home quarantine and 30,623 in institutional quarantine. There are 73,049 beds available in quarantine institutions.

There are total 83 laboratories functional in the state for Covid-19 diagnosis — 46 government and 37 private Of the 5.1 lakh laboratory samples, 77,793 have been tested positive till Thursday.

