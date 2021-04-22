Maharashtra: High Court raps officials for not complying with Remdesivir order

UPSET WITH non-compliance with its April 19 order to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Nagpur by 8 pm on that day, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up senior officials over the issue during the course of three hearings which began in the afternoon and extended till around 10.30 pm.

The bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote summoned top officials, including Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar, Nagpur Collector Ravindra Thakre, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and Joint Commissioner Vijay Kose during the course of the hearings.

The bench began the first hearing around 2.30 pm with Justice Shukre admonishing the officials for not supplying the requisite quantity of Remdesivir as earlier directed by the bench. It put off the hearing in less than 30 minutes, asking the officials to come up with proper explanation and data at 4 pm. The second hearing went on for about an hour. Apparently dissatisfied with the response, the bench adjourned the hearing again and asked the officials to immediately convene a meeting of the district Covid committee under the Divisional Commissioner and come with clear information about the supply of the antiviral drug and its sources at 8 pm. The third hearing lasted till around 10.30 pm during which the bench issued a direction to the Drug Controller of India to join the next hearing on Friday.

After the second hearing, the bench observed, “We have had an extensive hearing… However, so far no concrete solution could be found regarding deficiency in supply of Remdesivir and also oxygen to Covid hospitals in the city of Nagpur as well as in the hospitals in entire Vidarbha region.”

“We had issued directions to the state on April 19 to release 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nagpur immediately. But only partially this direction has been complied with. Several reasons are given for non-compliance. On perusal of the affidavits filed by the Joint Commissioner, FDA and the Additional Collector, Nagpur, we find that contradictory statements are made therein. We also find that these officers have now started to shirk their responsibilities in giving succour and relief to Covid-19 patients,” it observed.

After the final hearing, the bench directed the Drug Controller of India to join the next hearing on Friday.