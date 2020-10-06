Maharashtra health dept data: 12,729 healthcare workers infected, 144 dead due to Covid across state

Of the 12,729 healthcare workers affected by the virus, 3,145 are nurses, Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer, told The Indian Express. As many as 5,828 other healthcare workers have been infected by the virus. (Representational)

As many as 12,729 healthcare workers, including 3,756 doctors, have been infected with coronavirus across Maharashtra in the last six months. State health department data shows that a total of 144 healthcare workers have succumbed to the virus.

Maharashtra has reported more than 14.5 lakh cases and over 38,347 deaths. An analysis of Covid-19 deaths across the state shows that 41 doctors, 11 nurses, and 92 other healthcare workers have died. Of the 12,729 healthcare workers affected by the virus, 3,145 are nurses, Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer, told The Indian Express. As many as 5,828 other healthcare workers have been infected by the virus.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association’s Maharashtra unit, said that across their branches, more than 45,000 doctors – government and resident medical – have been working to treat Covid-19 patients. As per a meeting held on August 11, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had agreed that private doctors will be given an insurance of Rs 50 lakh.

The Central government had announced a post-mortem insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh for doctors providing medical services during the pandemic. “The Maharashtra government had initially included only doctors under state government service. However, at least 57 private doctors have succumbed (to the virus),” Dr Bhondwe said, and added that applications made by the relatives of these doctors are being rejected by the Health Department.

“In the last four weeks, despite repeated reminders, no response has been received from the state government,” he said. He urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to look into the matter.

‘Mask remains most important’

Pune: Dr I S Gilada, secretary general, People’s Health Organisation (PHO), said that a mask is the most important tool till there is a cure or vaccine for Covid-19, in a statement.

“India passed its peak by mid-September, and the worst so far is over,” Dr Gilada said. Till date, India has done over 8.1 crore tests and recorded 66,87,247 Covid-19 cases, with a cumulative positivity yield (Covid-19 test positivity rate among tested samples) of 8.3 per cent.

The country also recorded 1,03,629 deaths due Covid-19 – 70 per cent of these were patients with co-morbidities. Dr Gilada said there can be a subsequent surge in the country, as seen in several European countries. “As India is a vast country, some states may have different peaks. Still, we cannot let down our guard, and (must) continue wearing masks,” he said.

