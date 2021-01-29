scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Anna Hazare to launch indefinite fast against farm laws from tomorrow

Hazare, 83, also appealed his supporters not to flock to his village in Ahmednagar district in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: January 29, 2021 6:33:42 pm
"I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn't seem to be taking right decisions," Anna Hazare said in a statement issued on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Activist Anna Hazare has announced that he would be launching an indefinite hunger strike against the Union government’s new farm laws on Saturday at his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra.

“I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, but the Centre doesn’t seem to be taking right decisions,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Read |Will stage my last fast in Delhi in Jan, even without nod: Anna Hazare to PM Modi

“The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, which is why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village from January 30,” he said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Hazare, 83, also appealed his supporters not to flock to his village in Ahmednagar district in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders demanding rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement