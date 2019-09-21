Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Date Live Updates: Election Commission briefs media

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Date, Schedule Live Updates: The Election Commission on Saturday will announce the dates for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana — the first states to go to polls after the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. While the term of Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the Haryana assembly expires on November 2. The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the announcement of dates.

Maharashtra, which has a total of 288 assembly seats, will see a direct contest between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine and Congress-NCP alliance.

Whereas, in 90-member Haryana assembly, the ruling BJP will aim to fend off Congress to secure a second term. Buoyed by the results of the recent Lok Sabha polls when it had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana, the BJP’s preparations for Assembly polls are already in full swing. Continuous desertions in the opposition INLD and its leaders joining the ruling BJP has further boosted the morale of the saffron party.