Maharashtra, Haryana election results 2019 LIVE updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 tomorrowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-haryana-election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-jjp-6084348/
Maharashtra, Haryana election results 2019 LIVE updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 tomorrow
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Exit polls for the elections have predicted a sweep by the ruling BJP-led NDA in both states.
Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Results 2019 Live Updates: The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections will be out on Thursday, with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am. Exit polls for Maharashtra’s 288 seats and Haryana’s 90-member House have predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling BJP-led NDA.
Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena taking on the Congress and NCP combine. Haryana, meanwhile, saw a multi-cornered battle with BJP and Congress going solo while the Opposition INLD split with one group forming the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The election campaign was dominated by the BJP’s aggressive narrative on the dilution of Article 370 and marked by the Opposition’s lacklustre canvassing.
The voter turnout in both states was low as opposed to the 2014 assembly elections. While Maharashtra recorded 59 per cent voting turnout, down from the 63.38 per cent logged in 2014, Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 65.67 per cent, about 11 per cent less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago.
Results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls will be out tomorrow. Watch this space for LIVE UPDATES
In the 2014 Maharashtra elections, the BJP had won 122 seats, while Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP had secured 63, 42, and 41 seats, respectively. In Haryana, BJP swept the 2014 polls winning 47 out of 90 seats, with INLD emerging second with 19 and Congress finishing a distant third with 15 seats.
Throughout its campaign, the BJP leadership peppered the developmental claims of its state units with a dose of nationalism, with repeated references to Article 370 and the pitch for a nationwide NRC. The state unit of the BJP also sought to raise the Hindutva pitch, demanding the Bharat Ratna for Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
In its bid to pin down the incumbent BJP, the Congress leadership stuck to the issue of economic slowdown aside from many of the issues drawn from its Lok Sabha campaign earlier this year—GST, demonetisation, unemployment and the alleged Rafale scam.
The Congress campaign was also marred by factionalism and internal feud in both these states. In Maharashtra, the Opposition campaign was mainly spearheaded by NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, who took on PM Modi and the BJP. However, the Congress and the NCP failed to hold a single joint rally in contrast to the joint rally held by PM Modi and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on October 18.