Maharashtra, Haryana election results 2019 LIVE updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 tomorrow

Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Results 2019 Live Updates: The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections will be out on Thursday, with the counting of votes beginning at 8 am. Exit polls for Maharashtra’s 288 seats and Haryana’s 90-member House have predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena taking on the Congress and NCP combine. Haryana, meanwhile, saw a multi-cornered battle with BJP and Congress going solo while the Opposition INLD split with one group forming the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The election campaign was dominated by the BJP’s aggressive narrative on the dilution of Article 370 and marked by the Opposition’s lacklustre canvassing.

The voter turnout in both states was low as opposed to the 2014 assembly elections. While Maharashtra recorded 59 per cent voting turnout, down from the 63.38 per cent logged in 2014, Haryana saw an estimated turnout of 65.67 per cent, about 11 per cent less than the 76.54 recorded five years ago.

Haryana, Maharashtra Poll Results: When, where and how to check results online